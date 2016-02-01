FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LifeWatch FY total revenue up 8.2 pct
February 1, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-LifeWatch FY total revenue up 8.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - LifeWatch AG :

* Said on Friday total revenue grew by 8.2 pct in 2015, which is slightly below guidance

* Based on preliminary unaudited numbers, expects EBITDA margin, after adjusting for one-off and unplanned events, of approximately 14 pct; on an unadjusted basis, the EBITDA margin is expected to be around 12 pct

* Expected adjusted EBIT margin of between 6 pct and 7 pct; on an unadjusted basis the EBIT margin is expected to be between 4 pct and 5 pct

* Said remains positive for 2016, particularly given the recent FDA clearance and CE Mark for Mobile Cardiac Telemetry 1-Lead patch and expects double-digit revenue growth and improving EBIT and EBITDA margins in 2016 and beyond

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
