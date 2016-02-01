BRIEF-Portugal's Sonae signs sale, leaseback deal for 164 mln euros

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Sonae SGPS SA :
* Says that Sonae RP signed a promissory agreement, on Jan. 29, for the sale and leaseback transaction of 12 food retail assets located in Portugal
* Transaction total value is of 164.0 million euros ($177.9 million)
* Assets’ under transaction estimated net book value is of 114.4 million euros
* The definitive agreement is subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions by the parties and is expected to be signed by the end of Feb. 2016
* Transaction is aligned with Sonae’s strategy concerning the monetisation of its real estate assets
Source text: bit.ly/1UC5WKa
Further company coverage:
$1 = 0.9220 euros Gdynia Newsroom