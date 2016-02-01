FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Giglio Group FY net profit 1.1 mln euros; buys 100 pct stake in MF Fashion
#Broadcasting
February 1, 2016 / 12:06 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Giglio Group FY net profit 1.1 mln euros; buys 100 pct stake in MF Fashion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Giglio Group SpA :

* FY 2015 net profit of 1.1 million euros ($1.20 million) versus pro forma 1.4 million euros a year ago

* FY 2015 revenue 13.9 million euros versus pro forma 11.5 million euros a year ago 

* Acquires 100 percent of MF Fashion SpA, an online market place for fashion

* Total value of transaction is 5 million euros

* Transaction value to be paid for 2.5 million euros in cash and for 2.5 million euros via issue of 1 million of Giglio Group new shares reserved for current MF Fashion shareholders

* Agreement for acquisition of MF Fashion envisages an earn-out of counter value of up to 1.5 million euros, to be paid within and no later than March 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9204 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
