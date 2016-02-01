FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Solar buys Dutch integrated supply company
#Consumer Electronics
February 1, 2016 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Solar buys Dutch integrated supply company

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Solar A/S

* Acquires MAG45, a Dutch integrated supply company from Varova Investments

* Acquisition price for MAG45 on net debt-free basis is fixed amount of 60 million Danish crowns ($8.75 million) and variable amount (earn out) of 160 million crowns at most

* Says expected total price, including earn-out, will be about 100 million crowns on a net debt-free basis of which 80 million crowns will be paid at closing

* Acquisition is financed via withdrawals from Solar’s cash resources

* MAG45 revenue in 2015 was about 330 million crowns

* Prelim 2015 EBITA for Solar is 296 million crowns, prelim group revenue is 10.59 billion crowns

* Says does not expect market growth or organic revenue growth in 2016, sees EBITA to remain at 2015 levels less positive one-off seen in 2015

* Says expected FY 2016 EBITDA is 8 million - 10 million Danish crowns, when normalised for acquisition and integration costs

* 2016 EBITA expectation is based on expected revenue of about 340 million crowns

* Impact of MAG45 on revenue is expected to be in range of 310 million crowns but limited on EBITA Source text: bit.ly/1VC0yqO

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8596 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
