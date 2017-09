Feb 1 (Reuters) - Turkiye Is Bankasi As, Turkey’s largest traded lender:

* Posts fourth-quarter profit of 884 million lira ($277.4 million) versus 819 million in the same period of 2014

* Beats Reuters poll forecast of 760 million lira profit

* 2015 net at 3.08 billion lira, assets totalled 177.93 billion lira last yearFurther company coverage: ($1 = 2.95 liras) (Istanbul newsroom)