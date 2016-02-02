FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Partners Group to acquire Guardian Early Learning Group
February 2, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Partners Group to acquire Guardian Early Learning Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Partners Group Holding AG :

* Has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Guardian Early Learning Group (“Guardian”), provider of early childhood education in Australia, on behalf of its clients

* Stake is being acquired from the Asian private equity firm Navis Capital Partners

* Transaction gives Guardian an enterprise value of approximately 440 million Australian dollars ($311.3 million) and is expected to close in the first quarter of this year

$1 = 1.4132 Australian dollars Gdynia Newsroom

