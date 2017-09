Feb 2 (Reuters) - UmweltBank AG :

* Said on Monday FY 2015 net income up 7.2 pct at 15.6 million euros ($17.00 million)

* FY 2015 interest and financial income up 11.2 pct at 56.9 million euros

* FY 2015 result before tax up 9.2 pct at 48.2 million euros

