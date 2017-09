BRIEF-Presspublica raises its stake in ComPress SA to 50.002 pct

Feb 2 (Reuters) - ComPress SA :

* Said on Monday that Presspublica Sp. z o.o. raised its stake in company to 50.002 percent via acquisition of 2,185,100 shares (43.7 pct stake) of ComPress

* Bogdan Biniszewski, company’s chairman of management board, lowered his direct and indirect stake in company to 2.73 percent from 15.92 percent via sale of shares

* Bogdan Biniszewski sold 329,764 shares of ComPress

* Bogdan Biniszewski unit, Goodwill PR Group Sp. z o., sold 329,606 shares of ComPress at average 0.20 zloty per share

