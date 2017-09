Feb 2 (Reuters) - Europlan PJSC :

* Says UK BIN FINAM Group acquires 8.5 pct stake in company

* Says NPF Doverie acquires 9.37520 pct stake in company

* Says NPF European Pension Fund acquires 8.7164555860 pct stake in company

* Says EFG Upravlenie Aktivami increases its stake in company to 15.9376768072 pct from 1.9383296340 pct Source text: bit.ly/1P2prdp , bit.ly/1Kn1EWS , bit.ly/1m9QI3n , bit.ly/1NOj4Xd

