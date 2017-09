Feb 2 (Reuters) - Yapi Kredi Koray REIT :

* Said on Monday that FY 2015 net profit of 5.8 million lira ($1.97 million) versus 31.1 million lira year ago

* FY2015 revenue of 56.9 million lira versus 43.6 million lira year ago

