* Said on Monday that on Jan. 28 ELMWART 12 Sp. z o.o. bought 35.160 shares representing 3.06 percent stake in Notoria Serwis

* Together with its unit, Karol Investment & Advising Sp. z o.o., holds 7.23 percent stake in company

