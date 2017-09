Feb 2 (Reuters) - Infineon

* COO says Q2 margin pressure due to typical seasonal pricing environment, sees recovery later in the year

* COO says margin recovery from q3 will be driven by volume ramp-up and operational effects

* Infineon COO says sees no slowing in automotive sector, says backlog is “pretty healthy”

* CEO says W Has not asked for lower prices Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)