CORRECTED-BRIEF- Coloplast Q1 EBIT misses expectations
#Corrections News
February 2, 2016 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF- Coloplast Q1 EBIT misses expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects third and fourth bullet points as shown in text)

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Coloplast A/S

* Q1 EBIT 1.19 billion Danish crowns ($174 million) versus 1.21 billion seen in Reuters poll

* Q1 revenue 3.66 billion DKK versus 3.64 billion seen in Reuters poll

* Says now (not still) expects EBIT margin to be 33 percent (not 33-34 percent) in Danish crowns in full year 2015-16

* Says now (not still) expects revenue growth of around 7 percent (not 7-8 percent) in Danish crowns in full year 2015-16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)

