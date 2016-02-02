CORRECTED-BRIEF- Coloplast Q1 EBIT misses expectations

(Corrects third and fourth bullet points as shown in text)

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Coloplast A/S

* Q1 EBIT 1.19 billion Danish crowns ($174 million) versus 1.21 billion seen in Reuters poll

* Q1 revenue 3.66 billion DKK versus 3.64 billion seen in Reuters poll

* Says now (not still) expects EBIT margin to be 33 percent (not 33-34 percent) in Danish crowns in full year 2015-16

* Says now (not still) expects revenue growth of around 7 percent (not 7-8 percent) in Danish crowns in full year 2015-16