BRIEF- Ossur Q4 EBITDA down at $25 million
#Healthcare
February 3, 2016 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF- Ossur Q4 EBITDA down at $25 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3(Reuters) - Ossur Hf :

* Reported on Tuesday Q4 sales of $125 million compared to $129 million in Q4 2014, corresponding to 5 pct growth measured in local currency

* Q4 EBITDA $25 million, compared to $26 million in Q4 2014

* Q4 net profit amounted to $13 million, compared to $15 million in Q4 2014

* Sees FY 2016 organic sales growth LCY in the range of 3-5 pct and EBITDA margin in the range of 20-21 pct of sales

* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures in the range of 3-4 pct of sales and effective tax rate of around 26 pct

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
