BRIEF-3U Holding FY prelim sales 48 mln euros

Feb 3 (Reuters) - 3U Holding :

* Said on Tuesday FY prelim sales 48 million euros ($52.4 million), EBITDA 4.0 million euros, earnings loss 0.8 million euros

* Has reached after all the earnings targets for fiscal 2015 as communicated at the beginning of 2015

* Q4 sales of around 13 million euros, EBITDA of 1.3 million euros and earnings of 0.5 million euros

* Forecast for the current fiscal year was adopted; expects consolidated sales of between 54 million to 60 million euros, EBITDA of 6.0 million to 8.0 million euros and earnings of between 0.5 million and 2.5 million euros

