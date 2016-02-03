FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-3U Holding FY prelim sales 48 mln euros
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 3, 2016 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-3U Holding FY prelim sales 48 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - 3U Holding :

* Said on Tuesday FY prelim sales 48 million euros ($52.4 million), EBITDA 4.0 million euros, earnings loss 0.8 million euros

* Has reached after all the earnings targets for fiscal 2015 as communicated at the beginning of 2015

* Q4 sales of around 13 million euros, EBITDA of 1.3 million euros and earnings of 0.5 million euros

* Forecast for the current fiscal year was adopted; expects consolidated sales of between 54 million to 60 million euros, EBITDA of 6.0 million to 8.0 million euros and earnings of between 0.5 million and 2.5 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9155 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.