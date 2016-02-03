BRIEF-Home Retail's shareholder Old Mutual says Sainsbury's offer fair

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Global Investors:

* Statement re:possible offer Home Retail Group Plc

* Announces that it regards possible offer for Home Retail Group Plc by J Sainsbury Plc to be fair

* Old Mutual Global Investors currently holds 3.6 pct of Home Retail Group Plc voting rights across business or 29,420,408 nominal shares

* We have concluded that terms of agreed offer are fair, reflective of future potential of argos business and risk still associated with transformation plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)