BRIEF-GSK Q4 core EPS beats estimate

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc :

* Fy core EPS 75.7 pence

* Fourth interim dividend 23 penceper share

* Q4 core EPS 18.1p (thomson reuters consensus 17.9 pence)

* Fy sales rose 6 percent to 24 billion stg

* Q4 revenue 6,286 million stg (thomson reuters consensus 6,256 million stg)

* this progress means group is well positioned to return to core earnings growth in 2016. Group sales grew on a reported (+6% cer) and pro-forma basis (+1% cer) in 2015

* 2015 ordinary dividend of 80p and special dividend of 20p confirmed

* continue to expect 80p full year dividend for 2016 and 2017

* for 2016, we continue to expect core eps percentage growth to reach double-digits on a constant currency basis

* we are also mindful that macro-economic and healthcare environment will continue to be challenging

* remain focused on improving commercial execution and realising benefits of our integration and restructuring programme

