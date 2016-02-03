FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GSK CEO says consumer spin-off very unlikely in short term
February 3, 2016 / 1:00 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GSK CEO says consumer spin-off very unlikely in short term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline CEO Andrew Witty told reporters:

* willing to have some vaccine capability on standby for coping with crises like Zika

* reiterates now has consumer business that could stand alone

* “unwise” to make definitive choice on consumer spin-off in short term

* chances of doing something on consumer unit in accelerated time frame very unlikely

* importance of Advair to GSK has shifted enormously in last 24-36 months

* UK better off inside EU from business perspective

* as of today would not recommend changing status quo of consumer business

* U.S. market has got a lot harder Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
