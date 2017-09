Feb 4 (Reuters) - Hungary’s K&H Bank

* K&H, European Investment Fund sign agreement to provide loan guarantees for local small businesses

* Deal to provide 50 pct loan guarantee to small businesses free of charge to boost loan demand

* K&H expects to issue new loans worth HUF 30 bln to small businesses in next three years under new guarantee programme Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)