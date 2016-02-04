FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vestas wins 36 MW order in Ireland
#Financials
February 4, 2016 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Vestas wins 36 MW order in Ireland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Vestas Wind Systems A/S

* Says IMPAX Asset Management has placed a firm and unconditional order for 11 units of V112-3.3 MW wind turbine

* Says the 36 MW order for the Glanaruddery wind farm in County Kerry, Ireland

* Says the order includes delivery, installation, and commissioning as well as a 12-year service agreement

* Says delivery and installation are expected in the third quarter of 2016 with commissioning expected in the fourth quarter of 2016 Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
