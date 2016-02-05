BRIEF-Oriola-KD Q4 EBITDA down at EUR 23.0 mln

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Oriola-KD Oyj :

* Q4 net sales 420.9 million euros versus 417.7 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 23.0 million euros versus 27.7 million euros year ago

* Estimates its full-year net sales to remain at 2015 level on constant currency basis

* 2016 adjusted operating profit is estimated to remain at 2015 level or to increase, on a constant currency basis

* Board proposes to annual general meeting that a dividend of 0.13 euros (-) per share is paid for 2015

