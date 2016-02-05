BRIEF-SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES prelim FY sales up at EUR 84 mln

Feb 5(Reuters) - SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG :
* Reported on Thursday preliminary FY 2015 results
* Said FY sales amounted to about 84 million euros ($94 million)in 2015 and were thus above the prior-year level of 66.8 million euros
* FY order intake improved to about 96 million euros(2014: 60 million euros)
* Order backlog stood at approx. 26 million euros as of Dec. 31, 2015 (2014: 14.0 million euros)
* FY EBIT including impairment and restructuring charges amounted to -33 million to -35 million euros in the year under review (previous year: -49.1 million euros)
