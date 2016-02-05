BRIEF-Indykpol signs 350 mln zloty loan agreement

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Indykpol SA :
* Said on Thursday that it signed a 190 million zloty ($48.2 million) investment loan agreement
* The 7-year loan will be used to finance up to 80 pct of the company’s investment net expenditure
* Also signed a 160 mln zloty revolving credit line for a period of 3 years
* The credit has been given by a bank consortium which comprises of Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA, Bank Zachodni WBK SA and Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego
