BRIEF-Indykpol signs 350 mln zloty loan agreement
February 5, 2016 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Indykpol signs 350 mln zloty loan agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Indykpol SA :

* Said on Thursday that it signed a 190 million zloty ($48.2 million) investment loan agreement

* The 7-year loan will be used to finance up to 80 pct of the company’s investment net expenditure

* Also signed a 160 mln zloty revolving credit line for a period of 3 years

* The credit has been given by a bank consortium which comprises of Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA, Bank Zachodni WBK SA and Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego

$1 = 3.9441 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
