BRIEF-Snowfinch 8 sells stake in PGS Software to Infinitas FIZAN and Presto FIZAN

Feb 5 (Reuters) - PGS Software SA :
* Said on Thursday that Snowfinch 8 Sp. z o.o. sold 23,734,000 shares or 84.34 percent stake in PGS Software
* 11,867,000 shares of PGS Software were transferred to Presto FIZ AN in exchange for series B investment certificates
* 11,867,000 shares of PGS Software were transferred to Infinitas FIZ AN in exchange for series B investment certificates
* Following transactions Snowfinch 8 Sp. z o.o. does not own PGS Software’s shares
* After transaction Infinitas FIZ AN holds 42.17 percent stake in PGS Software
* Copernicus Capital TFI SA manages Presto FIZ AN and Infinitas FIZ AN
