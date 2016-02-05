FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Snowfinch 8 sells stake in PGS Software to Infinitas FIZAN and Presto FIZAN
#IT Services & Consulting
February 5, 2016 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Snowfinch 8 sells stake in PGS Software to Infinitas FIZAN and Presto FIZAN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - PGS Software SA :

* Said on Thursday that Snowfinch 8 Sp. z o.o. sold 23,734,000 shares or 84.34 percent stake in PGS Software

* 11,867,000 shares of PGS Software were transferred to Presto FIZ AN in exchange for series B investment certificates

* 11,867,000 shares of PGS Software were transferred to Infinitas FIZ AN in exchange for series B investment certificates

* Following transactions Snowfinch 8 Sp. z o.o. does not own PGS Software’s shares

* After transaction Infinitas FIZ AN holds 42.17 percent stake in PGS Software

* Copernicus Capital TFI SA manages Presto FIZ AN and Infinitas FIZ AN

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
