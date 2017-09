Feb 5 (Reuters) - Vinci SA CEO Xavier Huillard tells a news conference:

* The group is in preliminary talks over building high-speed train stations in Iran

* Group also discussing opportunities in oil & gas sector in Iran

* Vinci was lined up last week to design, build and operate new terminals for two airports in Iran