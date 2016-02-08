FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ICP Group to co-organize ROUTES EUROPE 2016 with Krakow-Balice airport
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
February 8, 2016 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ICP Group to co-organize ROUTES EUROPE 2016 with Krakow-Balice airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - ICP Group SA :

* Said on Saturday that it signed a deal with Cracow airport, Miedzynarodowy Port Lotniczy im. Jana Pawla II Krakow - Balice Sp. z o.o., for co-organization of ROUTES EUROPE 2016 event

* The value of the deal is 1.7 million zlotys ($430,184) gross

* Under the deal the company will provide services related to transfer of guests, organising evening gala and hostess service, among others

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.9518 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.