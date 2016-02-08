BRIEF-ICP Group to co-organize ROUTES EUROPE 2016 with Krakow-Balice airport

Feb 8 (Reuters) - ICP Group SA :

* Said on Saturday that it signed a deal with Cracow airport, Miedzynarodowy Port Lotniczy im. Jana Pawla II Krakow - Balice Sp. z o.o., for co-organization of ROUTES EUROPE 2016 event

* The value of the deal is 1.7 million zlotys ($430,184) gross

* Under the deal the company will provide services related to transfer of guests, organising evening gala and hostess service, among others

