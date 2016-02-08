BRIEF-Kampa to acquire Provecta; plans to change name; move trading to WSE's main market

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Kampa SA :

* Said on Saturday that it signed an investment agreement with partners holding jointly majority stake in Provecta IT sp. z o.o. (Investors) as well as Provecta IT sp. z o.o. (Provecta), Advantum 1 sp. z o.o. and Piotr Seweryn Bolesta

* Under the investment agreement Kampa will issue 61 million new series G shares in exchange for contribution in-kind of 100 percent stake in Provecta

* Optionally, may additionally issue 10 million series H shares

* Said, after acquisition of contribution in-kind, Kampa may merge with Provecta, change its name as well as business sector to the one Provecta is operating in

* Moreover, Kampa or post-merger company may move trading of its shares to the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange from NewConnect market

* After the transaction, Advantum 1 will be minority shareholder of Kampa holding 8.5 pct of its capital and majority stake of 90 pct in Kampa will be held by Investors

