#Communications Equipment
February 8, 2016 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Amper set to capitalize 5.8 mln euros of debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Amper SA :

* Signs preliminary agreement to carry out a capital increase through credit compensation with Tecnola SL

* Tecnola SL has become the main creditor in Amper’s Brazilian unit Medidata informatica y XC Comercial by acquiring 5.8 million euros ($6.5 million) of debt representing 79 pct of the unit’s debt

* Amper has offered to exchange this debt for shares in a capital increase with credit compensation

* If the deal is approved, Amper’s balance sheet will improve by 5.7 million euros while 4.7 million euros will be registered under extraordinary income

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8973 euros Gdynia Newsroom

