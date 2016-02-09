FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Investimenti e Sviluppo confirms capital increase, convertible bonds and warrants issue
#Financials
February 9, 2016 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Investimenti e Sviluppo confirms capital increase, convertible bonds and warrants issue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 9(Reuters) - Investimenti e Sviluppo SpA :

* Said on Monday that its board of directors confirmed decision to increase share capital by a maximum of 5.2 million euros ($5.82 million), premium included, via issuance of shares offered to existing shareholders

* Resolved additionally an issuance of up to 7.0 million euros of convertible bonds, to be offered to shareholders, at a subscription price equal to nominal value of “IES convertible bonds 4% 2016-2021”

* Resolved on issuance of free warrants “Warrant Investimenti e Sviluppo SpA 2016- 2019”, to be allocated to subscribers of the capital and convertible bonds issuance

* Resolved capital increase of up to 7.0 million euros to cover conversion of bonds and capital increase of up to 12.2 million euros to cover exercise of warrants

* The amounts approved are uniform with previous resolution of the board from Nov. 27

* The change relates to convertible bonds - in order to simplify the financial instrument, the company removed the option of mandatory conversion of the bonds to shares by the company at the end of the exercise period; following the change, investors will have an option to chose to convert the bonds into shares or request return on investment

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8929 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
