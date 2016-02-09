FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- Adiuvo Investments unit signs distribution deal for Italy
#Financials
February 9, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF- Adiuvo Investments unit signs distribution deal for Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9(Reuters) - Adiuvo Investments SA :

* Said on Monday that its unit Cambridge Chocolate Technologies Ltd (CCT) signed distribution contract with UK-based Innovative Beauty Ltd

* CCT made Innovative Beauty an exclusive distributor of Estechoc Cambridge Beauty Chocolate product on territory of Italy, Vatican and San Marino

* Contract is valid for 3 years and its estimated total value is at 2.9 million zlotys ($727,912)

$1 = 3.9840 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

