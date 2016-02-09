BRIEF- Adiuvo Investments unit signs distribution deal for Italy

Feb 9(Reuters) - Adiuvo Investments SA :
* Said on Monday that its unit Cambridge Chocolate Technologies Ltd (CCT) signed distribution contract with UK-based Innovative Beauty Ltd
* CCT made Innovative Beauty an exclusive distributor of Estechoc Cambridge Beauty Chocolate product on territory of Italy, Vatican and San Marino
* Contract is valid for 3 years and its estimated total value is at 2.9 million zlotys ($727,912)
