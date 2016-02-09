FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-KKR to acquire a combined 50 percent stake of Swedish industrial R&D firm Valinge
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 9, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-KKR to acquire a combined 50 percent stake of Swedish industrial R&D firm Valinge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Kkr & Co Lp

* Signs three agreements to acquire a combined 50 percent stake in Sweden’s Välinge, a Swedish industrial R&D company founded and owned by the Pervan family

* Kkr will acquire the two 20 percent stakes of Välinge’s minority owners, Kronospan and Swiss Krono Group, and the 10 percent stake held by the founder

* The partnership with KKR will allow Välinge to invest behind new technologies in fast growing areas such as LVT flooring, tool-less furniture assembly, digital micro 3D printing and wood powder technology.

* The former minority owners, Kronospan and Swiss Krono Group, will remain major licensees of Välinge’s technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.