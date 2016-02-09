BRIEF-KKR to acquire a combined 50 percent stake of Swedish industrial R&D firm Valinge

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Kkr & Co Lp

* Signs three agreements to acquire a combined 50 percent stake in Sweden’s Välinge, a Swedish industrial R&D company founded and owned by the Pervan family

* Kkr will acquire the two 20 percent stakes of Välinge’s minority owners, Kronospan and Swiss Krono Group, and the 10 percent stake held by the founder

* The partnership with KKR will allow Välinge to invest behind new technologies in fast growing areas such as LVT flooring, tool-less furniture assembly, digital micro 3D printing and wood powder technology.

* The former minority owners, Kronospan and Swiss Krono Group, will remain major licensees of Välinge's technology