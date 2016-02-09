FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Court discontinues proceeding against Hawe and its unit under Alcatel-Lucent Polska's lawsuit
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 9, 2016 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Court discontinues proceeding against Hawe and its unit under Alcatel-Lucent Polska's lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Hawe SA :

* Said on Monday that the district court in Warsaw decided to discontinue proceedings against the company and unit, Otwarte Regionalne Sieci Szerokopasmowe sp. z o.o., under the lawsuit submitted by Alcatel-Lucent Polska sp. z o.o.

* The reason for discontinuation of the proceedings was that Alcatel-Lucent Polska submitted on Jan. 27 motion to withdraw its lawsuit

* The withdrawal of the lawsuit by Alcatel-Lucent Polska does not include an application for securing of the claim, including seizure of receivables on bank accounts belonging to the company and its unit and of 2,000 shares of Otwarte Regionalne Sieci Szerokopasmowe

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.