BRIEF-Coface implements contingent equity line of up to 100 mln euros

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Coface SA :

* Said on Tuesday it implements contingent equity line of up to 100 million euros ($112.8 million)

* Equity line is for 3 year with BNP Paribas Arbitrage

* Coface and BNP Paribas Arbitrage have entered into a warrant issuance agreement pursuant to which COFACE will issue 15,724,823 warrants to BNP Paribas Arbitrage

* Warrants will remain exercisable until 30 June 2019 at the latest

Source text: bit.ly/1QUNFa6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)