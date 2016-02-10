FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russian prosecutor approves indictment against former execs of Mosoblbank
#Financials
February 10, 2016 / 6:01 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Russian prosecutor approves indictment against former execs of Mosoblbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10(Reuters) -

* Deputy general prosecutor of the Russian Federation said in a statement that he approved indictment in a criminal case against former co-owner and chairman of the management board of Mosoblbank, Viktor Yanin, as well as Andrzej Malczewski and Yuliya Zedina

* Prosecutor’s statement says that they have been accused of committing a crime under part 4 art. 159 of the criminal code (fraud)

* The statement says that, according to the investigation, Yanin, Malczewski and Zedina embezzled from Mosoblbank over 68 billion roubles ($864.89 million)

* The fraud was conducted by transferring deposits to account of banking holding, statement says

* The criminal case was passed to the Izmailovo district court for consideration, statement says

Source text - bit.ly/1Lhgyca

Further company coverage:

$1 = 78.6225 roubles Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
