BRIEF-Russian prosecutor approves indictment against former execs of Mosoblbank

* Deputy general prosecutor of the Russian Federation said in a statement that he approved indictment in a criminal case against former co-owner and chairman of the management board of Mosoblbank, Viktor Yanin, as well as Andrzej Malczewski and Yuliya Zedina

* Prosecutor’s statement says that they have been accused of committing a crime under part 4 art. 159 of the criminal code (fraud)

* The statement says that, according to the investigation, Yanin, Malczewski and Zedina embezzled from Mosoblbank over 68 billion roubles ($864.89 million)

* The fraud was conducted by transferring deposits to account of banking holding, statement says

* The criminal case was passed to the Izmailovo district court for consideration, statement says

