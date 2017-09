(Corrects Q4 net profit)

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Commercial International Bank Egypt

* Full-year 2015 net profit at record 4.7 billion Egyptian pounds versus 3.7 billion pounds in 2014 -statement

* Q4 net profit at 1.15 billion Egyptian pounds versus 1.03 billion in Q4 of previous year

* Record Q4 revenues of 2.89 billion pounds, up 33 pct Y/Y

* Record full-year revenues of 10.2 billion pounds, up 32 pct Y/Y Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lin Noueihed)