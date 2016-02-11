FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Photocure Q4 EBITDA loss narrows to NOK 8.7 mln
February 11, 2016 / 6:30 AM

BRIEF-Photocure Q4 EBITDA loss narrows to NOK 8.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Photocure ASA :

* Reported on Wednesday Q4 sales revenues of 33.2 million Norwegian crowns ($3.89 million)versus 24.8 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA loss 8.7 million crowns versus 9.7 million crowns year ago

* Expects increasing unit sales growth rates for Hexvix/Cysview through continued positive sales development of Cysview in the US, launch in new markets as well as growth in key mature markets

$1 = 8.5442 Norwegian crowns Gdynia Newsroom

