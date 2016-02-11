FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mittel Q1 net loss shrinks to 2.2 million euros
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 11, 2016 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mittel Q1 net loss shrinks to 2.2 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Mittel SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday Q1 (quarter ended Dec. 31) net loss of 2.2 million euros ($2.48 million) versus loss of 3.2 million euros a year ago

* Q1 revenue at 2.8 million euros versus 11.5 million euros a year ago

* The decrease in Q1 revenue can be attributed to a lower contribution of the outlet sector for 6.7 million euros, to the lower contribution of the sector advisory for 0.5 million euros, and to the lower contribution of the real estate sector for 1.5 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8857 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.