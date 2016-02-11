BRIEF-Mittel Q1 net loss shrinks to 2.2 million euros

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Mittel SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday Q1 (quarter ended Dec. 31) net loss of 2.2 million euros ($2.48 million) versus loss of 3.2 million euros a year ago

* Q1 revenue at 2.8 million euros versus 11.5 million euros a year ago

* The decrease in Q1 revenue can be attributed to a lower contribution of the outlet sector for 6.7 million euros, to the lower contribution of the sector advisory for 0.5 million euros, and to the lower contribution of the real estate sector for 1.5 million euros

