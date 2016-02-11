BRIEF- Equimaxx lowers its direct stake in magnifiCo to 23.29 pct

Feb 11 (Reuters) - magnifiCo SA :

* Said on Wednesday that on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 Equimaxx LLC sold 691,263 shares of magnifiCo lowering its direct stake in company to about 23.29 percent from about 41.51 percent

* Equimaxx’s wholly-owned unit, Celetis Holdings Limited, holds about 16.5 percent stake in magnifiCo SA

* Previously the company informed that following transaction on Jan. 26 Equimaxx LLC became majority shareholder of the company

