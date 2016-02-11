FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES gives 2016, 2017 forecast
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
February 11, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES gives 2016, 2017 forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11(Reuters) - SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG :

* Said on Wednesday it projects sales in a range from 115 million euros to 130 million euros ($129.94 million - $146.89 million) as well as a balanced to slightly negative EBITDA for the current business year

* Company still expects a slightly negative EBIT for 2016 in the range of -2 million euros to -6 million euros

* For 2017 the company expects a moderate improvement in sales compared with the business year 2016

* Slightly positive EBIT and correspondingly improved EBITDA are expected in 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8850 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.