BRIEF-Pernod Ricard H1 net profit rises 13 pct to 896 mln euros
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
February 11, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pernod Ricard H1 net profit rises 13 pct to 896 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Pernod Ricard SA

* Reports H1 revenue of 4.96 billion euros ($5.60 billion), up 7 pct

* H1 current operating profit is 1.44 billion euros, up 6 pct

* H1 net profit is 896 million euros versus 795 million euros a year ago

* Says for FY 2015/16 it expects to improve performance compared to 2014/15

* Confirms 2015/16 target of internal growth in current operating income between 1 pct and 3 pct Source text: bit.ly/20WUNYi

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8854 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

