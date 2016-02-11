BRIEF-Examobile Q4 net profit up at 74,574 zlotys

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 11, 2016 / 7:45 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Examobile SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it reported Q4 revenue of 176,861 zlotys ($45,203) versus 133,619 zlotys a year ago

* Q4 net profit was 74,574 zlotys versus 56,476 zlotys a year ago

* Until Dec. 31, 2015 number of unique installations of company’s applications on mobile devices exceeded 23.2 million

* In 2015 total number of advertisements display in company’s applications exceeded 281.9 million

* At end of 2015 company has over 240 games and applications in its portfolio

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.9126 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

