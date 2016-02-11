FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Electroceramics announces changes in shareholding structure
February 11, 2016 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Electroceramics announces changes in shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Electroceramics SA :

* Said on Wednesday that stake held in company by IndygoTech Minerals SA has lowered to 57.78 percent from 61.84 percent after registration of company’s capital increase

* Number of shares held by IndygoTech Minerals in Electroceramics has not changed and amounts to 1,142,348,469 shares

* In Electroceramics’ capital increase, Baltic Ceramics Investments SA acquired 125,253,901 shares of company representing 6.34 percent stake

* Prior to transaction Baltic Ceramics Investments, unit belonging to IndygoTech Minerals, did not own shares of Electroceramics

* Subsequently, Baltic Ceramics Investments sold its entire 6.34 percent stake in Electroceramics in transaction on Feb. 9

* On Feb. 9 Baltic Ceramics SA acquired 108.932.701 shares of Electroceramics raising its stake in company to 5.62 percent from 0.11 percent

