FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US 10-year yield falls to 1.625 pct, lowest in almost 3 years
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 11, 2016 / 8:57 AM / 2 years ago

US 10-year yield falls to 1.625 pct, lowest in almost 3 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds fell to its lowest in almost three years on Thursday and the comparable UK yield fell to an all-time low, as worries over global growth and the effectiveness of central bank policy sparked huge demand for safe-haven assets.

The 10-year U.S. yield fell to 1.6250 percent, the lowest since May 2013, and the 10-year UK gilt yield fell as low as 1.313 percent.

As the turmoil sweeping through global markets intensified - stocks and bank stocks in particular fell sharply - the U.S. yield curve continued to flatten to 96 basis points, its flattest since late 2007.

A flattening yield curve is seen as a sign that investors are betting that future growth, inflation and interest rates will be lower. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.