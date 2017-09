Feb 11 (Reuters) - Kinnevik CEO:

* Kinnevik says weak global tech sentiment creating good buying opportunities, eyes investments in financial services, healthcare & education

* Kinnevik says expects proceeds from divestments will be lower this year

* Kinnevik says 2 or 3 of its top 6 investment targets are in fintech and insurance Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mia Shanley)