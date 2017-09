Feb 12 (Reuters) - Alma Media Oyj :

* Q4 revenue 78.6 million euros versus 76.6 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 6.1 million euros versus 10.1 million euros year ago

* Proposal of capital repayment is 0.12 euros per share

* Expects its full-year revenue and operating profit excluding non-recurring items to increase from 2015 level Source text for Eikon:

