Feb 12 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* Reported on Thursday Q4 revenues of 249.5 million euros ($281.98 million) versus 240.3 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBIT 13.1 million euros versus 5.7 million euros year ago

* Said revenues for Q1 2016 are expected to be about 250 million euros

