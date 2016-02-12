FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sdiptech carries out rights issue
February 12, 2016 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sdiptech carries out rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Sdiptech AB :

* Said on Thursday had decided to carry out rights issue of 804,018 class B shares at 65 Swedish crowns ($7.76) per share

* Issue to generate proceeds of 52.3 million crowns

* The issue is the second stage of 70 million crown capital increase

* Said the first stage was private placement of 17.7 million crowns directed towards key employees, which was decided at EGM held on Dec. 10, 2015

$1 = 8.3776 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
