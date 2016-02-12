BRIEF-Sare to move shares trading to WSE regulated market as of Feb. 15

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Sare SA :

* Said on Thursday that management board of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) resolved to exclude company’s series A and B shares from trading on NewConnect market as of Feb. 15

* WSE resolved to admit to trade on Warsaw bourse’s regulated market Sare’s series A, B and C shares and rights on series C shares as of Feb. 15

* Company’s shares to be traded under short name SARE and ticker SAR

* Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) approved Sare’s prospectus in Dec. 2015

