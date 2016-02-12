FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2016 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sare to move shares trading to WSE regulated market as of Feb. 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Sare SA :

* Said on Thursday that management board of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) resolved to exclude company’s series A and B shares from trading on NewConnect market as of Feb. 15

* WSE resolved to admit to trade on Warsaw bourse’s regulated market Sare’s series A, B and C shares and rights on series C shares as of Feb. 15

* Company’s shares to be traded under short name SARE and ticker SAR

* Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) approved Sare’s prospectus in Dec. 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
