(Corrects Q4 net result in headline and text to profit of 99,488 zlotys. Corrects Q4 2014 result to loss of 96,901 zlotys. Company corrects its own statement.)

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Kampa SA :

* Said on Friday Q4 net profit was 99,488 zlotys versus loss of 96,901 zlotys a year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: