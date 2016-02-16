FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DOCOMO Digital shareholding in net mobile is now 94.98 pct
February 16, 2016 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-DOCOMO Digital shareholding in net mobile is now 94.98 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - DOCOMO Digital GmbH:

* Announcement on the result of the public acquisition offer for the shares in net mobile AG

* Says total of 949,104 net mobile shares (representing approx. 7.62 pct of share capital) was tendered into public acquisition offer

* Shareholding of approx. 87.36 pct at beginning of acceptance period together with shares tendered into public acquisition offer represent approx. 94.98 pct of share capital of net mobile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
